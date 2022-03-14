THE PULASKI FIRE DEPARTMENT AND PULASKI POLICE DEPARTMENT PSO'S RESPONDED TO A RESIDENTIAL STRUCTURE FIRE ON SATURDAY AFTERNOON IN PULASKI. THE FIRE WAS AT A HOME ON SOUTH FIRST STREET/ HIGHWAY 31 ACROSS FROM DOMINO'S. A DOMINO'S EMPLOYEE NOTICED SMOKE AND RAN ACROSS THE STREET TO KNOCK ON THE DOOR AND ALERT THE FAMILY INSIDE. THEY WERE ABLE TO EVACUATE THE HOME SAFELY WITH NO INJURIES REPORTED. THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE IS UNDER INVESTIGATION.
- Elaine Quillen
