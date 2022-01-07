structure fire

LAWRENCE COUNTY FIREFIGHTERS WERE BUSY FOR MOST OF THE MORNING ON FRIDAY ON SCENE OF A WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE IN ETHRIDGE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE AMISH PROPERTY ON MT. HORAB ROAD AROUND 9:30. MEMBERS OF THE ETHRIDGE, SUMMERTOWN, HENRYVILLE AND LAWRENCEBURG FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED. 

Recommended for you