RESTAURANTS AT TWO TENNESSEE STATE PARKS – CUMBERLAND MOUNTAIN STATE PARK IN CROSSVILLE AND DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK IN LAWRENCEBURG – WILL OFFER MEALS TO GO WITH VISITORS’ PLANS FOR OUTDOOR ACTIVITY ON MEMORIAL DAY, MAY 30. THE HOMESTEAD HARVEST RESTAURANT AT CUMBERLAND MOUNTAIN STATE PARK WILL HAVE LUNCH FEATURING TRADITIONAL ITEMS SUCH AS HAMBURGERS AND HOT DOGS. CROCKETT’S MILL RESTAURANT AT DAVID CROCKETT STATE PARK WILL OFFER BOTH BREAKFAST AND LUNCH. BREAKFAST AT CROCKETT’S MILL RESTAURANT WILL BE FROM 8 TO 9:45 AND PRICE IS 14.95 PER PERSON. FAMILY STYLE LUNCH WILL BE FROM 11 TO 3 AND PRICE IS 16.95 PER PERSON. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-903-2323.
Restaurants at TN Parks Offer Meals to Go for Memorial Day
