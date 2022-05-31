Monday evening, we posted a poll that questioned how voters may cast ballots in the upcoming Lawrence County, TN General Election on the radio station’s Facebook page. This poll, which is not scientific, had a few safety parameters to assist with what accuracy could be obtained, including users could only vote once per the device they were using, and it didn’t collect any personal data.
While it was impossible to sample just registered Lawrence County voters in this survey, we feel based on the location of the majority of followers of the WLX Facebook page and overall participation, that many of the answers were given in good faith from a fair sampling of Lawrence Countians, with of course a given margin of error and factors to consider such as age and voter status.
In total, 590 people took part in the survey which was not boosted by paid ads. Its 5,761-person reach was purely organic, just as any other post you’d see on the station’s page. This was purposely done as not to influence participation, either way, in the poll.
To note, I personally monitored the sharing of the poll’s post. Many of those seeking office shared it to their campaign or personal pages. In review of the data with what’s presented in its entirely below and a sample I took before the majority of the post sharing occurred, the percentages of the share of the vote maintained a high level of consistency despite a couple hundred more people participating. Also, a number of participants opted not to answer all of the questions. Both in this sampling, and in reality, a skipped vote can sometimes make a difference in a candidate winning or not. Therefore, every vote counts in every election.
During the 2018 election cycle, we posted a similar poll with almost the exact same parameters. The 2018 poll actually wound up being fairly close to the outcome of that year’s election. Again, I stress, this is not scientific and shouldn’t be considered as such. The 2018 poll, and this year’s survey, ran for exactly 24 hours to give as many people who found it an opportunity to participate as possible. As you read further, you will see the numbers just as they were presented to us by the poll’s host.
Every candidate in this election deserves the utmost respect and professional courtesy. It is not the intention of this poll to hurt or damage their campaign in anyway, but to simply give insight as it stands today where a selection of the population stands. Many things can change between now and election day. There’s still ample time for the candidates to work to earn votes and for voters to make a sound choice for the open offices.
We wish great success for those who ultimately win the offices they’re seeking as they desire nothing but the best for the future of Lawrence County, Tennessee.
-Ben Luna
Editor’s Note: None of the local campaigns were notified ahead of the poll’s publishing. This too was done in an effort the sampling would as fair as possible with everyone on equal ground for the start of the process.
COUNTY EXECUTIVE
Mara Lerner: 38.20% 212
David Morgan: 61.80% 343
Total: 555
Skipped: 35
SHERIFF
Gary Mills: 24.87% 140
John Myers: 62.34% 351
Rick Osborn: 12.79% 72
Total: 563
Skipped: 27
REGISTER OF DEEDS
Terra Dickey: 74.55% 416
Jim Looney: 25.45% 142
Total: 558
Skipped: 32
COUNTY CLERK
Russ Brewer: 43.27% 238
Beverly McDow: 21.82% 120
Nick Moore: 14.00% 77
Tonya Roper: 20.91% 115
Total: 550
Skipped: 40
ROAD SUPERINTENDENT
Ryan Krick: 75.35% 425
Neeley Luna: 24.65% 139
Total: 564
Skipped: 26
The original data can be found here for verification: https://www.surveymonkey.com/results/SM-oPyBZO2FCE_2BMFOwDo3a_2F3w_3D_3D
