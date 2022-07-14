NEWS

EAST GAINES AVENUE WILL BE CLOSED FROM SPRINGER RD TO GIMLET RD, JULY 15, FROM 8:00 A.M. UNTIL 3:00 P.M. TO MAKE WATER LINE REPAIRS.  PLEASE DETOUR BY SPRINGER ROAD OR GIMLET ROAD.  PLEASE PLAN TO AVOID THE AREA DURING THIS TIME.

