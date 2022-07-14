EAST GAINES AVENUE WILL BE CLOSED FROM SPRINGER RD TO GIMLET RD, JULY 15, FROM 8:00 A.M. UNTIL 3:00 P.M. TO MAKE WATER LINE REPAIRS. PLEASE DETOUR BY SPRINGER ROAD OR GIMLET ROAD. PLEASE PLAN TO AVOID THE AREA DURING THIS TIME.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
87°
Sunny
88° / 67°
6 PM
87°
7 PM
85°
8 PM
80°
9 PM
76°
10 PM
73°
Most Popular
Articles
- Middle Tennessee Scheduled Lane Closures
- Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims Life in Colbert County
- Columbia Police Department Reminds Residents to Lock their Vehicles
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Investigating Theft
- Bodies Exhumed in Giles County
- Child Found Safe After Multi-Agency Search
- Crash Damages Florence Business
- One Person Injured in Morning Accident in Rogersville
- State Veterinarian Announces Detection of Theileria in Maury County
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Theft
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.