IN PREPARATION FOR COMPLETING THE DOWNTOWN SIDEWALK PROJECT, ON MONDAY, AUGUST 1, CONCRETE BARRIERS WILL BE PLACED ON GAINES STREET BEGINNING AT MARKUS INSURANCE AND EXTENDING EAST TO COLUMBIA AVENUE. EAST BOUND TRAFFIC ON THAT SECTION OF GAINES WILL BE COMPLETELY CLOSED ON MONDAY FROM 7:00 A.M. UNTIL 4:00 P.M. ONCE THE BARRIERS ARE IN PLACE, THE RIGHT EAST BOUND LANE OF TRAFFIC WILL REMAIN CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. THE LEFT LANE OF TRAFFIC WILL REMAIN OPEN. (WEATHER PERMITTING)
