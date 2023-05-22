ROAD CONSTRUCTION WILL NOT DELAY MOTORISTS AS THEY TRAVEL TENNESSEE’S HIGHWAYS THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION (TDOT) WILL SUSPEND ALL CONSTRUCTION-RELATED LANE CLOSURES ON INTERSTATES AND STATE ROUTES BEGINNING AT NOON ON FRIDAY MAY 26TH THROUGH 6 AM ON TUESDAY MAY 30TH. THIS WILL PROVIDE MAXIUM ROADWAY CAPACITY FOR MOTORISTS EXPECTED TO TRAVEL OM THE STATE THIS MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND “SUSPENDING CONSTRUCTION-RELATED LANE CLOSURES DURNING THE MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND WILL LESSEN CONJESTION AND DELAYS ON TENNESSEE’S MAJOR HIGHWAYS,” SAID COMMISSIONER BUTCH ELEY. “WE WANT TO DO OUR PART TO HELP EVERYONE HAVE AN ENJOYANLE AND SAFE HOLIDAY WEEKEND AND KEEP TRAFFIC FLOWING AS SMOOTHLY AND EFFICIENTLU AS POSSIBLE.” MOTORISTS MAY STILL ENCOUNTER SOME SMALL LANE CLOSERS OR RESTRICTIONS WHILE TRAVELING THROUGH LONGTERM CONSTRUCTION PROJECTS. IN ADDITION, DRIVERS SHOULD KNOW THAT REDUCED SPEED LIMITS WILL BE IN EFFECT IN WORK ZONES. TRIPLE A PREDICTS THAT 751,000 TENNESSEANS WILL HIT THE ROAD FOR MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND. THAT IS 40,500 MORE THAN LAST YEAR DURNING THE LONG HOLIDAY TRAVEL PERIOD.
Road Construction Will Not Delay Motorists Memorial Day Weekend
