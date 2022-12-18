ROAD WORK CONTINUES ON INTERSTATE 65 IN MAURY COUNTY. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY THIS WEEK — FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM — ON GRADING, PAVING, DRAINAGE, AND RETAINING WALLS. THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY LANE CLOSURES, BUT AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN IN EACH DIRECTION. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.
Latest News
- THP plans New Year's Eve checkpoints
- Road work affects I-65 in Maury County
- TN Department of Safety welcomes 40 new state troopers
- UT Southern chancellor visits Lawrenceburg Rotary Club
- Lawrence County commissioners to vote on EMS issues
- Donna Gail Gillespie
- Gregory Riley
- Martha Gwendolyn McBrayer McCrory
Currently in Lawrenceburg
33°
41° / 23°
7 PM
32°
8 PM
30°
9 PM
28°
10 PM
25°
11 PM
24°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lauderdale County Schools Placed on Lockdown due to Threats
- Highway checkpoints in Giles and Marshall counties
- Couple Arrested for Abuse in Lauderdale County
- Florence Arrest Made from a 2021 Case Involving Fraud
- TN Department of Safety welcomes 40 new state troopers
- Giles County law enforcement issues scam alert
- Wayne County Drug Arrest
- Christmas break set for Lawrence County Schools
- Talia Hensley Found Guilty
- Additional Items Needed for Santa for Seniors
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.