ROAD WORK IN GILES COUNTY CONTINUES THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY FROM 6 PM TO 6 AM ON RESURFACING I-65 FROM THE ALABAMA STATE LINE TO SOUTH OF US 64 WHICH INCLUDES A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER STATE ROUTE 273. ALTERNATING NORTHBOUND AND SOUTHBOUND LANES WILL BE CLOSED FOR MILLING AND PAVING. ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN AT ALL TIMES.

