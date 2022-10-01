ROAD WORK IN MARSHALL COUNTY CONTINUES THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. CREWS WILL BE WORKING NIGHTLY FROM 7 PM TO 6 AM ON RESURFACING I-65 FROM MILE MARKER 22 THRU MILE MARKER 35, NORTH OF US 31A TO THE MAURY COUNTY LINE. THERE WILL BE EMERGENCY LANE CLOSURE ON I-65 NORTHBOUND IN MARSHALL COUNTY FOR MILLING AND PAVING OPERATIONS. AT LEAST ONE LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN. FOR QUESTIONS ABOUT ROAD CONDITIONS THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION HAS VALUABLE TOOLS AND RESOURCES TO PROVIDE TENNESSEE TRAVELERS AND COMMUTERS WITH UP-TO-DATE INFORMATION ABOUT TRAVEL CONDITIONS VIA PHONE BY DIALING 511 OR ON THE WEB AT TDOT SMARTWAY.
