Starting this morning at 7 am crews will begin work on milling the street at Gaines and Military in Lawrenceburg. Please Avoid Area if Possible.
Latest News
- City of Columbia Christmas Parade
- USDA Begins Mailing Ballot this Week for FSA Elections
- Road Work on Gaines and Military
- November 8th Local Election Results (Unofficial)
- A Night to Honor Ceremony Planned for December 8th
- Dr. Ashley Allison Named Director of Student and Campus Engagement at UT Southern
- Veteran's Breakfast at Lawrenceburg Elks Lodge on Friday
- Stockings for Survivors
Currently in Lawrenceburg
70°
Partly Cloudy
73° / 48°
6 PM
67°
7 PM
65°
8 PM
65°
9 PM
64°
10 PM
64°
Most Popular
Articles
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Suspect Accused of Threatening Law Enforcement Arrested
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- I-65 roadwork scheduled in Marshall County
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Monthly Stats
- Child Struck by Vehicle Monday Night in Lawrence County
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Responds to Structure Fire Over the Weekend
- Muscle Shoals Police Stats for October
- Columbia Parks and Recreation earns award
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.