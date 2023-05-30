CREWS WILL BEGIN WORK PAVING COMMONWEALTH DRIVE BETWEEN MAIN STREET AND DUPLEX ROAD IN SPRING HILL TODAY MAY 30 AND CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO LAST THROUGH JUNE 7TH, WEATHER PERMITTING. EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA FROM 7:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M. EACH DAY.
Latest News
- Restaurant Sustains Minor Damage from Fire
- Etta Marzee Thomas
- Lawrence County Government Accepting Bids
- TWRA Boating Report from Memorial Day Holiday
- Giles County Financial Committee to Meet Friday
- LCSO Investigates Theft from Property
- Lawrence County Clerk's Office to Close at 2:30
- Lauderdale County Man Dies in Fatal Motor Vehicle Crash
Currently in Lawrenceburg
77°
Sunny
82° / 63°
8 PM
76°
9 PM
73°
10 PM
71°
11 PM
68°
12 AM
67°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wayne County Sheriff's Office Seeking Publics Help
- Pedestrian Arrested Following MVA in Lawrence County
- Update in Home Invasion Investigation in Lawrence County
- County Unemployment Rates for April
- TDOT Awards Cities Grant Funds Through Traffic Signal Modernization
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Office Continues to Investigate Home Invasion
- Fatal Accident in Maury County
- Lauderdale County Drug Arrest
- Home invasion under investigation in Lawrence County
- THP Checkpoints in June
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.