CREWS WILL BEGIN WORK PAVING COMMONWEALTH DRIVE BETWEEN MAIN STREET AND DUPLEX ROAD IN SPRING HILL TODAY MAY 30 AND CONSTRUCTION IS EXPECTED TO LAST THROUGH JUNE 7TH, WEATHER PERMITTING. EXPECT DELAYS IN THE AREA FROM 7:30 A.M. TO 4:30 P.M. EACH DAY.

