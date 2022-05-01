THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS FRIDAY IN THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES: BEDFORD COUNTY ON STATE ROUTE 64 POINT 6 MILES EAST OF THE 15 MILE MARKER AND MAURY COUNTY ON HIGHWAY 99 POINT 3 MILES WEST OF RALLY HILL ROAD. THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Roadside Safety Checkpoints Friday in Bedford and Maury Counties
Latest News
- Lawrence County Board of Education Scheduled to Meet in May
- Roadside Safety Checkpoints Friday in Bedford and Maury Counties
- The Big Payback Community Event Scheduled to begin Wednesday May 4th
- Lawrence County 2022-2023 Budget Planning Meetings Scheduled throughout May
- Henry Killen, Jr.
- Lawrenceburg Board of Mayor Public Meeting Scheduled
- Mary Sue Braly Gamble
- Lawrence County Chamber Launches New Brand to Support Hospitality and Tourism Businesses
Currently in Lawrenceburg
75°
Partly Cloudy
75° / 66°
2 PM
75°
3 PM
77°
4 PM
78°
5 PM
78°
6 PM
76°
Most Popular
Articles
- Tennessee Highway Patrol Roadside Safety Checkpoint in Wayne County
- Subject Identified in Lawrence County
- Florence Police Seek Public's Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Lawrenceburg Police Officer Involved in Motor Vehicle Accident
- Lawrence County Sheriff's Department Investigate Theft of RZR
- Residential Structure Fire Investigation in Columbia
- Giles County Woman Charged with TennCare Fraud and Theft of Services
- Athens Man Charged with Health Care Fraud
- John Murrey
- Lawrenceburg Rotary club Announces Concert for Upcoming Fair in September
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.