NEWS

ROADWORK CONTINUES IN GILES COUNTY THIS WEEK ON INTERSTATE 65. FROM 9 AM TO 3 PM DAILY, MOTORISTS CAN EXPECT LANE CLOSURES IN THE RIGHT TWO LANES ON THE NORTHBOUND SIDE, IN THE AREA OF MILE MARKERS 5 TO 6. CREWS WILL BE REPAIRING A HOLE IN THE BRIDGE DECK. THE LEFT LANE WILL REMAIN OPEN.

