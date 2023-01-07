DRIVERS TRAVELING ON HIGHWAY 31 BETWEEN NORTH COLUMBIA AND THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE WILL ENCOUNTER ROADWORK THIS WEEK. WORK CONTINUES THIS WEEK WITH RESURFACING ON US 31 IN MAURY COUNTY FROM FRYE ROAD TO THE WILLIAMSON COUNTY LINE. THE WORK WILL INCLUDE A THIN EPOXY OVERLAY ON THE BRIDGE OVER SATURN PARKWAY. WORK WILL BE DONE FROM 8 PM TO 5 AM. IN ADDITION, THERE WILL BE TEMPORARY ROAD CLOSURES ON STATE ROUTE 99 FOR THE DEMOLITION OF PHASE 3 BRIDGE. TRAFFIC LANES WILL BE FULLY OPEN EACH MORNING.
Latest News
- EMA director addresses Lawrenceburg Rotary Club
- Grant to address wastewater projects in Columbia
- Speed limit reminder for Wayne County roads
- Florence workshop to focus on historic artifacts
- Roadwork continues on Highway 31 in northern Maury County
- Barbara Ann Caldwell
- TWRA Youth Squirrel Hunt
- Lawrenceburg Parks and Rec Public Input Meeting
Currently in Lawrenceburg
46°
Cloudy
47° / 36°
6 PM
46°
7 PM
47°
8 PM
47°
9 PM
49°
10 PM
50°
Most Popular
Articles
- Lawrenceburg restaurant to be featured on America's Best Restaurants
- Tennessee Tree Day set for March 18
- Disturbance Thursday Evening in Spring Hill
- Bedford County Sheriff's Office Investigates Mailbox Vandalisms
- Area holiday closings for January 2
- First Baby of the Year Born at STRHS Lawrenceburg
- Special Called Meeting of the Columbia City Council Scheduled for Thursday
- THP plans roadside checkpoints in January
- Co-Worker Arrested for Assault in Florence
- Murder charge filed in Hardin County
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.