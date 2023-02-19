Roger Dale Thornton of Minor Hill passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at his home in Giles County. He was born in Pulaski, Tennessee on March 10, 1958, and was 64 years old. Roger was also known as Gus. Gusto, Dar, and Popdaddy.
Roger was passionate about being an over-the-road driver. His career spanned over 40 years. He was presented with the million-mile safety award and was a mentor to numerous fellow drivers. Anyone that knew Roger knows he took pride in the cleanliness and upkeep of his vehicles. Roger wouldn't ride in a vehicle that wasn't clean. He was a person that couldn't sit still. Roger could always be found working in the yard or out riding the gator around the farm. He truly loved his family, big rigs and old cars. Vacation time was always a special moment for him; he loved going on trips to the mountains and doing everything in his power to make his family happy. Roger had a big heart and would help anyone he came across. In lieu of flowers, he would be so happy if donations were made to St Jude's or St Baldricks Foundation (childhood cancer research).
Visitation will be 11 am to 1 pm Monday, February 20, 2023, at Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1:00 Monday, February 20, 2023, in the chapel of Bennett-May & Pierce Funeral Home. The burial will follow in Jackson Cemetery in Minor Hill, Tennessee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe Guy Thornton and Doris Chapman Durham, and daughter, Tiffany Renee Thornton Perkins.
He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Renee Word Thornton of Minor Hill, Tennessee; daughter Jennifer Thornton Morgan of Minor Hill, Tennessee; honorary son Nevin (Kari) Norwood of Winchester, Tennessee; brother Jerry (Dawn) Mitchell of Nashville, Tennessee; brother and sister-in-law Barry Joe Word and wife Paula of Minor Hill, TN; sister and brother-in-law Lisa Word Oliver and husband Mickey of Frankewing, TN; grandchildren Landon (Marye Kaine) Thornton, Layton Smith, Cayden (Alex) White, and Sabrie Perkins; great grandchildren Gracen Thornton, Drake White, Swayde Thornton, soon to be Daxton White arriving in June; a very special person God sent to us in our time of need Zac Keeton; nephews Nic (Hailey) Oliver and Brody Word.
Several other family members and friends also survived. Bennett-May-Giles County Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements for Roger Dale Thornton.
