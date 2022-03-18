structure fire

A ROGERSVILLE ALABAMA FIREFIGHTER SUFFERED A MINOR INJURY THURSDAY NIGHT AFTER HE CAME INTO CONTCT WITH AN ELECTRICAL LINE WHILE FIGHTING A FIRE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL FROM THE ROGERSVILLE, ELGIN, AND CENTER STAR FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPONDED TO THE WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE ALONG WITH ROGERSVILLE POLICE AND SHOALS EMS. NO OTHER INJURIES WERE REPORTED.

