NEWS

THE LIFE OF A ROGERSVILLE MAN WAS SAVED WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THANKS TO THE QUICK EFFORTS OF A ROGERSVILLE POLICE OFFICER. THE OFFICER WAS FIRST ON SCENE TO A REPORTED DRUG OVERDOSE CALL AND EFFIECIENTLY ADMINISTERED NARCAN TO THE PATIENT.  ROGERSVILLE FIRE ARRIVED ON THE SCENE AND STARTED TO ASSESS THE PATIENT AND ASSIST HIS BREATHING. WITHIN 1 MINUTE OF THE OFFICER ADMINISTERING THE NARCAN THE PATIENT REGAINED CONSCIOUSNESS AND RE-GAINED REGULAR RESPIRATIONS.

Recommended for you