A LAUDERDALE COUNTY HOME WAS SAVED FROM FLAMES MONDAY IN ROGERSVILLE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE REPORTED WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE AROUND 8:30 AM. THE STRUCTURE CONSISTED OF A DETACHED GARAGE BARN WITHIN 10 FEET OF AN ADJOINING HOME. ROGERSVILLE FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED WITHIN 7 MINUTES AND QUICKLY BROUGHT THE FIRE UNDER CONTROL RESULTING IN NO DAMAGE TO ADJOINING RESIDENCE. MEMBERS OF THE ELGIN, ANDERSON AND CENTER STAR VOLUNTTER FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASSISTED.
...The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a Flood Advisory for the following rivers in Alabama...Tennessee... Shoal Creek Near Iron City affecting Lauderdale and Lawrence Counties. For the Shoal Creek...including Iron City...elevated river levels are forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you encounter a flooded roadway, turn around and find an alternative route. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 830 PM CST. && ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM EARLY THIS MORNING TO EARLY TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...Shoal Creek Near Iron City. * WHEN...From early this morning to early tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Flooding of low lying areas along Shoal Creek begins. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 1:30 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 7.6 feet and rising. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.9 feet this afternoon. - Action stage is 10.0 feet. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&
