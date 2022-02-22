structure fire

A LAUDERDALE COUNTY HOME WAS SAVED FROM FLAMES MONDAY IN ROGERSVILLE. EMERGENCY PERSONNEL WERE DISPATCHED TO THE REPORTED WORKING STRUCTURE FIRE AROUND 8:30 AM. THE STRUCTURE CONSISTED OF A DETACHED GARAGE BARN WITHIN 10 FEET OF AN ADJOINING HOME. ROGERSVILLE FIREFIGHTERS ARRIVED WITHIN 7 MINUTES AND QUICKLY BROUGHT THE FIRE UNDER CONTROL RESULTING IN NO DAMAGE TO ADJOINING RESIDENCE. MEMBERS OF THE ELGIN, ANDERSON AND CENTER STAR VOLUNTTER FIRE DEPARTMENTS ASSISTED.

