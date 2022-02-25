RONNIE W. TAYLOR, HAS ANNOUNCED HIS CANDIDACY FOR COUNTY EXECUTIVE OF LAWRENCE COUNTY. TAYLOR IS A CONSERVATIVE REPUBLICAN WITH PREVIOUS EXPERIENCE AS A COMMISSIONER AND HAS SERVED ON SEVERAL COMMITTEES. TAYLOR WILL APPEAR ON THE BALLOT MAY 3RD FOR THE REPUBLICICAN PRIMARY.
Ronnie W. Taylor Announces Candidacy for County Executive
