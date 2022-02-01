monster trucks

THE ROTARY CLUB OF LAWRENCEBURG AND THE MONSTER TRUCK RACING LEAGUE HAS ANNOUNCED THE ANNUAL CLASH OF THE MONSTER TRUCKS TO BE HELD IN ROTARY PARK IN APRIL. SOME OF THE NATIONS BIGGEST AND BEST MONSTER TRUCKS WILL COMPETE ALONG WITH EXTREME UTV RACING AND PRO MINI MONSTER TRUCKS. THE EVENT IS SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 23RD WITH GATES OPENING AT 11 AND SHOWTIME AT 1:30.  

