DR. MICHAEL TYLER AND DANNY COUPLES PRESENTED A PROGRAM ABOUT THE LOCATOR 911 SYSTEM AT THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB FRIDAY. THE LOCATOR 911 SYSTEM CONSISTS OF A SMART L E D LIGHT BULB THAT YOU USE TO REPLACE YOUR EXISTING FRONT PORCH LIGHT BULB OR THE LIGHT THAT IS MOST VISIBLE FROM THE ROAD. YOU’LL THEN NEED TO DOWNLOAD THE FREE LOCATOR APP. WHEN 911 IS CALLED, THE APP CONTROLS THE BULB, CONVERTING IT TO A STROBING BEACON THAT CHANGES COLOR FROM RED TO BLUE TO WHITE. THIS IDENTIFIES THE EXACT LOCATION THAT 911 WAS CALLED FROM. AS A COMPANY, LOCATOR 911 IS WORKING WITH LOCAL FIRE DEPARTMENTS AND CIVIC CLUBS TO SUPPLY BULBS FOR FUNDRAISING AND DISTRIBUTION TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC. FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT THELOCATOR911.COM.
