THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB RECENTLY HONORED LONGTIME MEMBER BILL PHILLIPS WITH THE DEDICATION OF THE PHILLIPS PRESS BOX AT LAWRENCEBURG'S ROTARY PARK. PHILLIPS HAS SERVED FOR MANY YEARS AS EVENT ANNOUNCER AT THE ANNUAL MIDDLE TENNESSEE DISTRICT FAIR. THE FIRST EVENT HELD AT THE CLUB’S NEWLY CONSTRUCTED GRANDSTAND WAS IN 2014, WITH PHILLIPS MOVING TO THE GRANDSTAND PRESS BOX THAT WILL NOW BEAR HIS NAME. ROTARY CLUB FAIR MANAGER TAD KEATON PRESENTED PHILLIPS WITH THE HONOR DURING THE ROTARY CLUB’S ATTENDANCE AT THE TENNESSEE ASSOCIATION OF FAIRS ANNUAL CONVENTION HELD RECENTLY IN MURFREESBORO. HE PRAISED PHILLIPS’ LONGTIME SERVICE TO THE CLUB AND COMMUNITY.
