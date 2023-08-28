THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB WELCOMED TATE PHILLIPS AS ITS NEWEST MEMBER ON FRIDAY. TATE IS THE OPERATIONS MANAGER AT THE LAWRENCEBURG GOLF AND COUNTRY CLUB AND IS SPONSORED BY ROTARIAN JASON GRAYSON. THE CLUB ALSO WELCOMED RETURNING MEMBER STACIE ODENEAL, WHO IS AN ATTORNEY AND IS SPONSORED BY ROTARIAN SISSY GARNER.
