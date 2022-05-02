NEWS

SUMMER IS JUST AROUND THE CORNER, AND LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY POOL IS PREPARING TO OPEN SATURDAY MAY 28TH AT 10. FOLLOWING THE KICK OFF TO SWIM SEASON, THE POOL WILL BE OPEN MONDAY THROUGH SATURDAY FROM 10 TO 5 AND SUNDAYS FROM 1 TO 5 THROUGHOUT THE SUMMER AND WILL BE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAYS. THE POOL WILL ALSO BE AVAILABLE FOR RENTAL AND RESERVATIONS WILL BE ACCEPTED STARTING TUESDAY. FOR MORE INFORMATION GO TO LAWRENCEBURG PARKS AND RECREATION FACEBOOK PAGE AT LAWRENCEBURG TN PARKS.

Recommended for you