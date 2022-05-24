NEWS

THE RUMBLE AT THE CROSSROADS CHAMPIONSHIP TRUCK AND TRACTOR PULL SPONSORED BY THE LAWRENCEBURG ROTARY CLUB WILL BE FRIDAY JUNE 3RD AND SATURDAY JUNE 4TH. SANCTIONED BY THE LUCAS OIL PRO PULLING LEAGUE AND THE MID-SOUTH PULLER'S ASSOCATION, THIS YEAR'S EVENT WILL BE THE BIGGEST YET, WITH 9 CLASSES.  RUMBLE AT THE CROSSROADS WILL BE HELD AT THE ROTARY ARENA IN LAWRENCEBURG.  ADMISSION IS 15 DOLLARS FOR ADULTS AND 5 DOLLARS FOR CHILDREN.  FOR MORE INFORMATION, VISIT THE WEBSITE MTDFAIR.ORG.

Recommended for you