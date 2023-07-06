NEWS

THE RUSSELLVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. JOSHUA LOCKE TILLERY, 28, WAS LAST SEEN ON JULY 1ST AT APPROXIMATELY 5 PM WEARING LIGHT BLUE SHORTS AND A WHITE ALABAMA SHIRT IN THE AREA OF HIGHWAY 75 AND PILGRIMS PRIDE IN RUSSELLVILLE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE RUSSELLVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-332-2230.

Recommended for you