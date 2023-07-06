THE RUSSELLVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEEKING THE PUBLIC’S HELP IN LOCATING A MISSING PERSON. JOSHUA LOCKE TILLERY, 28, WAS LAST SEEN ON JULY 1ST AT APPROXIMATELY 5 PM WEARING LIGHT BLUE SHORTS AND A WHITE ALABAMA SHIRT IN THE AREA OF HIGHWAY 75 AND PILGRIMS PRIDE IN RUSSELLVILLE. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT THE RUSSELLVILLE POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 256-332-2230.
Russellville Police Department Seeking Public's Help in Locating Missing Person
Latest News
- Wayne County Residents Reminded of No Disposal Fee at Solid Waste Facility
- Junior Ranger Camp Coming Soon to David Crockett State Park
- TWRA Reports No Fatal Boating Related Incidents Over Holiday
- Lawrence County Commission to Hold Budget and Agenda Meetings
- Lawrence County Commission's Workplace Safety Committee to Meet
- John Ray Simpkins
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerting Residents of Scams
- American Job Center Hiring Event
Currently in Lawrenceburg
73°
Clear
85° / 71°
11 PM
72°
12 AM
71°
1 AM
69°
2 AM
68°
3 AM
68°
Most Popular
Articles
- Applications Now Being Accepted for Statewide SRO Grant Program
- 3-Year-Old Airlifted Following Accidental Discharge of Small Caliber Pistol
- THP Checkpoint Saturday
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerting Residents of Scams
- THP Checkpoints on the 4th of July
- TN Department of Education Announces Grant Fund Winners
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Units Respond to Structure Fire on Fourth
- Search Warrant Leads to Drug Arrest in Lauderdale County
- Maury County Woman Killed in Thursday Thunderstorm
- Lawrence County Man Arrested for Indecent Exposure
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.