THE 89TH ANNUAL SACRED HEART LABOR DAY FESTIVAL IS SCHEDULED FOR MONDAY SEPTEMBER 6TH. THE FESTIVAL KICKS OFF AT 7 AM WITH YARD SALE, BREAKFAST AND BAR B Q SALES BY THE POUND. THE 5 K RUN IS AT 8 AND FROM 12 TO 5 ENJOY GREAT FOOD WITH GAMES AND FOOD TENTS INCLUDING AUTHENTIC MEXICAN TACOS, HANDMADE TORTILLAS TAMALES AND CHURROS ALONG WITH COTTON CANDY, POPCORN, HAMBURGERS, HOT DOGS AND BEER TENT FROM 11 TO 8. AT 1 THE BIGGEST EVER LIVE AUCTION WILL BEGIN IN THE AIR-CONDITIONED GYM. THE RAFFLE DRAWING IS AT 6 AND THE FAMOUS BAR B Q AND FRIED CHICKEN DINNER IS FROM 4 TO 7. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-762-6125.
Sacred Heart's 89th Annual Labor Day Festival Scheduled for September
