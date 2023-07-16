NEWS RADIO

PARENTS CAN SAVE MONEY ON BACK-TO-SCHOOL SUPPLIES AND CLOTHING WITH TENNESSEE'S SALES TAX HOLIDAY AT THE END OF THIS MONTH.  TENNESSEE'S SALES TAX HOLIDAY WHICH IS HELD EVERY YEAR BEGINS AT 12:01 AM ON JULY 28th AND ENDS SUNDAY JULY 30TH AT 11:59 PM.  DURING THE WEEKEND SELECT ITEMS MAY BE PURCHASED TAX FREE. IN ALABAMA, THE 18TH ANNUAL SALES TAX HOLIDAY FOR SCHOOL RELATED ITEMS BEGINS AT 12:01 AM ON FRIDAY AND ENDS AT MIDNGITH ON SUNDAY JULY 23RD.

