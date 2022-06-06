State of Tennessee

THE TENNESSEE DEPARTMENT OF REVENUE HAS ANNOUNCED THE EXTENSION OF THE SALES TAX HOLIDAY FOR GUN SAFES AND GUN SAFETY DEVICES. THE SALES TAX HOLIDAY ORIGINALLY BEGAN ON JULY 1ST, 2021 AND WAS SET TO EXPIRE AT THE END OF JUNE. THE FINAL DATE WILL NOW BE JUNE 30TH AT 11:59 PM. DURING THIS PERIOD, RETAIL SALES OF GUN SAFES AND GUN SAFETY DEVICES ARE EXEMPT FROM SALES AND USE TAX.

Recommended for you