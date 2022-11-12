THE 26th ANNUAL SANTA FOR SENIORS CHRISTMAS DRIVE OFFICIALLY KICKED OFF THIS WEEK IN LAWRENCE COUNTY. DONATIONS MAY BE DROPPED OFF AT WLX RADIO STATION LOCATED AT 1212 NORTH LOCUST AVENUE IN LAWRENCEBURG FROM NOW UNTIL DECEMBER 12TH. UP TO 650 LOCAL RESIDENTS ARE SERVED THROUGH THE DRIVE EACH YEAR. VOLUNTEERS ARE NEEDED DECEMBER 14 THROUGH DECEMBER 18TH FOR PACKING AND DELIVERING. PICKUP THIS YEAR WILL BE BEHIND THE LAWRENCE COUNTY ADVOCATE. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL 931-629-0240 OR EMAIL SANTAFORSENIORSLC@YAHOO.COM.
Latest News
Currently in Lawrenceburg
35°
Cloudy
39° / 35°
5 PM
35°
6 PM
34°
7 PM
32°
8 PM
33°
9 PM
33°
Most Popular
Articles
- A Fatal Motor Vehicle Accident Claims a Life in Lawrence County
- Lawrenceburg Police Investigating Storage Unit Thefts
- Florence Police Department Seeks Public Help in Locating Wanted Person
- Suspect Accused of Threatening Law Enforcement Arrested
- Lawrence County Fire Rescue Responds to Structure Fire Over the Weekend
- THP Roadside Checkpoints
- City of Columbia Christmas Parade
- Columbia Parks and Recreation earns award
- November 8th Local Election Results (Unofficial)
- I-65 roadwork scheduled in Marshall County
© Copyright 2022 Radio 7 Media, 1212 N. Locust Ave., Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.