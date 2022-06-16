NEWS

TO ASSIST THE ELDERLY & SHUT-INS THROUGH THESE SCORCHING DAYS SANTA FOR SENIORS ARE HOSTING A FAN DRIVE. IF YOU CAN DONATE, PLEASE DROP OFF DURING BUSINESS HOURS AT WLX RADIO, 1212 NORTH LOCUST AVE. OR LAWRENCE COUNTY ADVOCATE, 121 NORTH MILITARY AVE. IN LAWRENCEBURG. FOR MORE INFO MESSAGE US THROUGH THE SANTA FOR SENIORS TN FACEBOOK PAGE OR TEXT SANDI AT 931-629-0240.

