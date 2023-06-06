NEWS

THE SAVANNAH POLICE DEPARTMENT HAS RELEASED THEIR MONTHLY STATS FOR MAY. DATA SHOWS THAT OFFICERS COMPLETED 108 REPORTS DURING THE MONTH AND A TOTAL OF 71 CRIMES WERE COMMITTED. OF THOSE INCLUDED 13 DRUG VIOLATIONS, 12 SIMPLE ASSAULTS, 7 DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCES, 3 BURGLARY, 2 MOTOR VEHICLE THEFTS AND 2 SHOPLIFTING. 41 CITIATIONS WERE ISSUED.

