THE SOUTH-CENTRAL AREA FAIR 4-H POULTRY SHOW AND SALE WILL BE MONDAY AUGUST 29TH AT 5 AT NEW AG PAVILION IN MEMORIAL PARK IN HOWENWALD. FOR MORE INFORMATION CALL THE UT EXTENSION LEWIS COUNTY AT 931-796-3091.
