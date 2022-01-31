GCSD

THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT ALERTED CITIZENS OVER THE WEEKEND OF A SCAM THAT THEY HAD RECEIVED CALLS ON. SEVERAL LOCAL RESIDENTS HAVE RECEIVED PHONE CALLS FROM SOMEONE CLAIIMING TO BE FROM THE GILES COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT STATING THAT THEY HAVE AN OUTSTANDING WARRANT FOR THEIR ARREST. THE CALLER SEEMS LEGIT AND WILL EVEN TRANSFER YOUR NUMBER. THIS IS A SCAM.

