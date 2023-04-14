NEWS

SURVIVORS OF THE RECENT TORNADO DISASTER SHOULD BE AWARE THAT CON ARTISTS MAY TRY TO OBTAIN MONEY OR STEAL PERSONAL INFORMATION THROUGH FRAUD OR IDENTITY THEFT. FEMA STAFF AND HOUSING INSPECTORS CARRY OFFICIAL IDENTIFICATION WITH PHOTO IDS AND NEVER ASK FOR MONEY. IF YOU SUSPECT FRAUD OR FRAUDULENT ACTIVITY REPORT IT IMMEDIATELY. CALL YOUR LOCAL POLICE OR SHERIFF’S OFFICE OR YOU CAN CALL THE FEMA HELPLINE AT 800-621-3362. THAT’S 800-621-F-E-M-A.

