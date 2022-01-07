GILES COUNTY

THE GILES COUNTY COMMISSION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN REGULAR SESSIONON TUESDAY JANUARY 18TH AT THE COURTHOUSE IN PULASKI AT WHICH AN ELECTION WILL TAKE PLACE FOR ONE SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER FROM DISTRICT 4 OF GILES COUNTY.  ALL QUALIFIED CITIZENS DESIRING TO BE CANDIDATES AND WHOSE PRIMARY RESIDENCE IS LOCATED WITHIN THE BOUNDARIES OF COUNTY SCHOOL BOARD DISTRICT 4, SHOULD CALL THE GILES COUNTY EXECUTIVE’S OFFICE AT 931-363-5300, NO LATER THAN, 3 PM TODAY. THE DESIRED CANDIDATE SHOULD BE PRESENT AT THE MEETING.

