NEWS

THE LAWRENCE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION IS SCHEDULED TO MEET IN SPECIAL SESSION, TUESDAY AT 5:30, AT THE BOARD OF EDUCATION BUILDING LOCATED ON SPRINGER ROAD.  ITEMS TO BE DISCUSSED INCLUDE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM’S TRANSPORTATION POLICIES.  ANY PERSON WISHING TO MAKE A PUBLIC COMMENT TO THE BOARD REGARDING ANY ITEM OF BUSINESS ON THE PUBLISHED AGENDA, MUST SIGN IN ON THE SHEET PROVIDED PRIOR TO THE BEGINNING OF THE MEETING.      THE BOARD WILL MEET IN REGULAR SESSION ON THURSDAY SEPTEMBER 21.  AT THAT TIME, THEY WILL CONSIDER HEALTH CARE PREMIUMS FOR THE 2024 CALENDAR, SCHOOL SAFETY PROCUDURES, AND THE ESSER 3.0 PUBLIC PLAN AND BUDGET FOR REMAINING FUNDS.  COMPLETE AGENDAS CAN BE FOUND ON THE LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WEBSITE AT LCSS.US/BOARD OR ON THE WLX WEBSITE AT WLXONLINE.COM UNDER “NEWS”.

