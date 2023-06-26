NEWS

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED JULY 6TH IN MAURY COUNTY AT GRAYMERE CHURCH OF CHRIST IN COLUMBIA FROM 9 TO 10. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.

