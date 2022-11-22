NEWS

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNUAL GOVERNING BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY DECEMBER 1ST AT 11 AT HENRY HORTON STATE PARK IN CHAPEL HILL. THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY PROPERTY, NOMINATING, BUDGET/AUDIT/APPROPRIATIONS AND PERSONNEL/POLICIES AND PROCEDURES COMMITTEES WILL MEET PRIOR.

Recommended for you