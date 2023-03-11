THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY, MARCH 15, IN LEWIS COUNTY. DISTRIBUTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT THE BALLPARK COMMUNITY BUILDING LOCATED AT 115 SMITH AVENUE IN HOHENWALD. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 12:30 TO 2 PM, TO ALL ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, LI-HEAP AND PROOF OF RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
Latest News
Weather Alert
...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Giles, Lawrence and Wayne. * WHEN...Until 945 PM CST. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 645 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 1.5 inches of rain have fallen. - Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Lawrenceburg, Pulaski, Ethridge, Leoma, Goodspring, Henryville and Frankewing. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. &&
The National Weather Service in Nashville has issued a * Flash Flood Warning for... Central Giles County in middle Tennessee... East Central Lawrence County in middle Tennessee... * Until 945 PM CST. * At 715 PM CST, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1.5 and 2.5 inches of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 2 inches are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Radar. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. * Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Lawrenceburg and Ethridge. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
Currently in Lawrenceburg
46°
Light Rain
53° / 35°
10 PM
46°
11 PM
46°
12 AM
46°
1 AM
49°
3 AM
50°
Most Popular
Articles
- Wind damage cleanup underway across area
- Maury County Sheriff's Office Alerts Citizens of Scams
- Limestone County Sheriff's Office Seeking Public's Help in Locating Suspect
- Wanted Person Arrested After Entering Home in Lawrence County
- Leoma Man Arrested for Public Intox
- In Custody Death Investigation Underway
- Lincoln County arrests made in TN and AL thefts
- Part of Weakley Creek Road remains closed
- Ardmore Man Identified as Victim of Fatal Crash Over the Weekend in Harvest
- Connie Jean Laveque
© Copyright 2023 Radio 7 Media 1212 N. Locust Ave.,, Lawrenceburg, TN | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.