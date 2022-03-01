SCHRA

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY GOVERNING BOARD MEETING WILL BE THURSDAY MARCH 24TH AT 11 AT THE SCHRA CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1437 WINCHESTER HIGHWAY IN FAYETTEVILLE. THE SCHRA BUDGET/ AUDIT/ APPROPRIATION, PERSONNEL AND PROPERTY COMMITTEES WILL MEET PRIOR TO THE GOVERNING BOARD MEETING AT 10.

