SCHRA

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY GOVERNING BOARD MEETING IS SCHEDULED FOR THURSDAY JULY 28TH AT 11 AT SCHRA CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1437 WINCHESTER HIGHWAY IN FAYETTEVILLE. THE SCHRA BUDGET/AUDIT/APPROPRIATIONS, PERSONNEL, NOMINATIONS/BYLAWS, 1303 AND PROPERTY COMMITTEES WILL MEET PRIOR TO THE GOVERNING BOARD MEETING AT 10.

