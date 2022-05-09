NEWS

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY GOVERNING BOARD MEETING WILL BE HELD ON THURSDAY JUNE 2ND AT 11 AT THE SCHRA CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1437 WINCHESTER HIGHWAY IN FAYETTEVILLE. THE SCHRA BUDGET/AUDIT/APPROPRIATIONS, PERSONNEL, NOMINATIONS/BYLAWS, 1303 AND PROPERTY COMMITTEES WILL MEET PRIOR TO THE GOVERNING BOARD MEETING AT 10.

