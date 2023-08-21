NEWS

THE SOUTH CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY GOVERNING BOARD WILL HOLD A SPECIAL MEETING ON FRIDAY AT 1:30 AT THE SCHRA CENTRAL OFFICE LOCATED AT 1437 WINCHESTER HIGHWAY IN FAYETTEVILLE. THE PURPOSE OF THE SPECIAL CALLED MEETING IS TO APPPROVE REIMBURSEMENT OF GRANT FUNDS TO THE WIOA PROGRAM.

