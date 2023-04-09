THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY IN FAYETTEVILLE WILL PRESENT “HOPE. CHANGE. HEAL" ON JUNE 7, FROM 8 AM TO 5 PM. THERE WILL BE SEVERAL KEY SPEAKERS AND SESSIONS INCLUDING THE ADDICTED BRAIN, DOES FORCED TREATMENT WORK AND HOW TO SOLVE A PROBLEM: NEUTRAL NETWORKS, ADDICTION AND CONNECTION. LUNCH WILL BE AVAILABLE. FOR MORE INFORMATION, CALL 931-433-7182, EXT 1151.
