NEWS

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY HAS ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED JULY 6TH IN MAURY COUNTY AT GRAYMERE CHURCH OF CHRIST IN COLUMBIA FROM 10 TO 11. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP, AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.

