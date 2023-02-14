NEWS

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED MARCH 9TH IN LAWRENCE COUNTY AT FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH ON SPRINGER ROAD IN LAWRENCEBURG. DISTRIBUTION WILL BE FROM 10 TO 12 TO ELIGIBLE AREA RESIDENTS. PLEASE ENTER THROUGH BOBBY BREWER PARK TO GET TO BEURLINE STREET TO LINE UP.

