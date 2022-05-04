THE SEARCH CONTINUES FOR THE ESCAPED INMATE AND CORRECTIONS OFFICER FROM LAUDERDALE COUNTY. CASEY WHITE AND VICKY WHITE BOTH HAVE WARRANTS IN RELATION TO THE ESCAPE THAT TOOK PLACE ON FRIDAY AND ARE CONSIDERED TO BE ARMED & DANGEROUS. THEY ARE THOUGHT TO HAVE AT LEAST ONE HANDGUN, AND SOME REPORTS SAY POSSIBLY A SHOT GUN AND AN AR-15 RIFLE BUT THIS IS NOT CONFIRMED. THEY ARE BELIEVED TO BE TRAVELING IN A COPPER OR ORANGE COLORED 2007 FORD EDGE SUV. IT IS UNKNOWN IF THE VEHICLE HAS A TAG OR NOT. CASEY WAS SERVING TIME FOR A CAPITAL MURDER CHANGE AND VICKY HAD BEEN WITH THE VICKY HAD BEEN WITH THE DEPARTMENT FOR 16 YEARS. ANYONE WITH INFORMATION IS ENCOURAGED TO CONTACT LAW ENFORCEMENT.
