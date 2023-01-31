NEWS

THE SEARCH CONTINUED MONDAY IN FLORENCE ALABAMA FOR THE MISSING FISHERMAN WHO WAS THROWN FROM HIS BOAT ON SATURDAY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, DANIEL E. HAMM, 63, WAS FISHING WITH HIS 13-YEAR-OLD GRANDSON ON THE TENNESSEE RIVER WHEN THE BOAT CAPSIZED NEAR A BRIDGE PILING CLOSE TO ROCKPILE BOAT RAMP. THE GRANDSON WAS ABLE TO MAKE IT TO SHORE AND AGENCIES FROM SEVERAL AGENCIES HAVE BEEN WORKING SINCE SATURDAY TO LOCATE HAMM.

