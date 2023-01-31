THE SEARCH CONTINUED MONDAY IN FLORENCE ALABAMA FOR THE MISSING FISHERMAN WHO WAS THROWN FROM HIS BOAT ON SATURDAY. THE TIMES DAILY REPORTS, DANIEL E. HAMM, 63, WAS FISHING WITH HIS 13-YEAR-OLD GRANDSON ON THE TENNESSEE RIVER WHEN THE BOAT CAPSIZED NEAR A BRIDGE PILING CLOSE TO ROCKPILE BOAT RAMP. THE GRANDSON WAS ABLE TO MAKE IT TO SHORE AND AGENCIES FROM SEVERAL AGENCIES HAVE BEEN WORKING SINCE SATURDAY TO LOCATE HAMM.
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 11 AM CST WEDNESDAY... ...THE EARLIER WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of a trace to a quarter of an inch and ice accumulations of up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...From 6 PM CST this evening to 11 AM CST Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&
